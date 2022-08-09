Search

09 Aug 2022

Special sitting of Limerick District Court following assault

Special sitting of Limerick District Court following assault

Donal O'Regan

09 Aug 2022 5:45 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A SPECIAL sitting of Limerick District Court takes place this Tuesday evening at 6pm.

Gardai investigating an assault, which occurred in the Ballymullen area of Tralee on Sunday, have charged a man in his late teens.
 
A woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to Kerry University Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men were arrested in connection with this incident and held in Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 
 
One of the men (20s) has been released from custody.  A file will be prepared for the DPP.
 
The second man (late teens) has been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 6pm this Tuesday evening, August 9.

