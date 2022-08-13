In Pictures: Limerick community gather for family fun forest walk

A LIMERICK community celebrated their summer festival last week with fun for all the family.
The Ardpatrick Summer Festival ran from last Wednesday, August 3 to Sunday, August 7.
The five days had something for everyone to enjoy including a walk through the Ballyhoura Forest.
As well as the walk, there was a family fun day, sports activities, a wacky duck egg race, Battle of the Parish, a magician and entertainment for the children along with a monster raffle.
Locals were delighted to get out and enjoy the great outdoors once again with family and friends after the isolation of the Covid-19 lockdowns.
Check out our gallery to see photos from the forest walk.
