Search

09 Aug 2022

Limerick stylist reacts to Olivia Newton-John’s passing

Limerick stylist reacts to Olivia Newton John’s passing

Limerick stylist Celia Holman Lee pictured with the late Olivia Newton John

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

09 Aug 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

ICONIC Limerick fashion stylist Celia Holman Lee has reacted to the tragic passing of Olivia Newton-John.

The legendary actress and singer died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.

Celia has been a lifelong fan of the Grease star and was deeply saddened to hear of her passing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Celia Holman Lee (@celiaholmanlee)


“She was fantastic, beautiful, amazing, everyone is really sad. I'm very sad. I remember being a young girl when Grease came out and she was just sensational. It was a phenomenal movie,” Celia said.

Celia got the chance to meet Ms Newton John at an event in Newbridge, Kildare where the actress was in attendance.

My week with Celia Holman Lee: Limerick ladies shine on the Galway stage

“I couldn’t believe I was getting the chance to meet her. She was always a style icon and a brilliant singer,” Celia said.

“The audience got a chance to ask her questions and we inquired about the spandex style jeans when she dances in You’re The One That I Want. We also asked her how she got them so tight and she said the crew had to sew her into them,” Celia laughed remembering one of Hollywood’s greats.

“She turned to us and said ‘I sit here and I wonder why I didn’t patent that spandex look. It was way before its time and I would have been a multi-millionaire.’ Olivia was just terrific,” Celia said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media