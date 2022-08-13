In Pictures: White tailed eagles released after being raised in Ireland

One of the fledging White Tailed Eagles needing encouragement to fly, by Conservation Rangers, NPWS, Micheal McSweeney and Danny O’Keeffe PIC: Valerie O'Sullivan
THE TAOISEACH was in attendance last week as a number of wild tailed eagle chicks were released.
The birds were released at the Tarbert Estuary, Co Kerry and were raised and monitored by staff of The National Park and Wildlife Services (NPWS).
This was part of a long-term wildlife reintroduction project phase two, led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
The chicks were collected in June from nests throughout the Trondheim area of West-Central Norway by the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research and flown to Kerry Airport.
They have spent eight weeks at purpose-built flight cages at three sites. The eagles are being released from Lough Derg, County Tipperary, Killarney National Park and the Shannon Esturary.
