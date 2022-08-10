Search

10 Aug 2022

In Pictures: Limerick kayakers take on 10k paddle for charity

In Pictures: Limerick kayakers take on 10k paddle for charity

Reporter:

Frances Watkins, Pictures by Brendan Gleeson

10 Aug 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LAST SATURDAY a group of Limerick kayakers took on a 10k challenge to raise money for Rape Crisis Midwest.

The seventh annual charity paddle set off from Shannon Rowing Club in Annacotty and finished up at St Michael's Rowing Club in Limerick city.

Over 150 people took part in the event which aims to raise awareness and much needed funds for Rape Crisis Midwest.

The paddle is run by the Limerick Kayaking Academy and was started in 2016 by local kayaker Dan O’Sullivan.

The event was open to beginners and those with little paddle experience with equipment supplied by Limerick Kayak Club, My Next Adventure, Kilfinnane Outdoor Education and Training Centre and Munster Kayak Adventures.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media