In Pictures: Limerick village family fun day a big hit among locals

Ardpatrick Summer Festival, Family Funday at the Community Centre. Fia Fox, Ardpatrick plays with the duck pond PIC: Keith Wiseman
GOREGOUS weather brought joy to the local Ardpatrick community as their summer festival drew to a close on Sunday with an eventful family funday.
The day brought a smile to everyones’ faces with events such as the duck egg race and the battle of the parish being big hits with the locals.
There was truly something for everyone and photographer Keith Wiseman was out and about capturing all the festivities.
