09 Aug 2022

Limerick Weather: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Limerick Weather: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Leader Reporter

09 Aug 2022 8:00 AM

news@limerickleader.ie

DRY WITH a good deal of hazy sunshine today. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees. Light winds, westerly or variable.

TONIGHT: Dry and mostly clear. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light variable breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Dry with good sunshine throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 21 to 26 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Light winds, southwesterly or variable.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in very light variable breezes.

THURSDAY: Very warm, dry and sunny. Highest temperatures of 23 to 27 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in light variable breezes.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Dry and clear with lowest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees. Winds light, northeasterly.

FRIDAY: Hot, dry and sunny. Highest temperatures reaching 23 to 28 degrees, warmest in the southwest, in light northeasterly breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Remaining hot and dry through the weekend with a good deal of sunshine. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high twenties across much of the country.

