Limerick to play host for national biodiversity conference

A NATIONAL conference on the biodiversity emergency will be held in Limerick and has been described as “essential”.

The conference will take place at the Strand Hotel in Limerick City on September 22 and 22 and will focus on the challenges and opportunities for local authorities to address the biodiversity emergency along with highlighting best national and international practices.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Francis Foley said: “This is a timely conference and I am delighted that Limerick City and County Council is collaborating with the National Biodiversity Data Centre as it is essential that Ireland moves towards decarbonisation against a backdrop of maintaining and enhancing our national, regional and local biodiversity.”

The conference intends to embrace every sector including: local authorities, the National Biodiversity Data Centre, national parks and wildlife service and the wider public sector, non-governmental organisations, private business, climate action regional offices (CAROs), special interest groups, Tidy Towns and other community groups.

The conference aims to identify and prioritise key actions that will feed into the national biodiversity action plan, along with supporting climate actions that will assist Ireland to achieve its 2030 targets.

Director of National Biodiversity Data Centre Dr Liam Lysaght also commented: “Local Authorities can become a hugely important catalyst for change in addressing Ireland’s biodiversity emergency through the adoption of new and innovative approaches to biodiversity management.”

“This conference will be the first of its kind where local authorities and key partners come together to explore the key issues and identify the best actions that can help to address biodiversity loss,” Dr Lysaght added.

The Conference sessions will feature guest speakers who will address biodiversity in relation to infrastructure, community, climate action and management. Each session will be followed with round-table discussions and the outcomes will feed into the National Biodiversity Plan.