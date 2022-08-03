Gardai appeal for public's help to find missing Limerick girl

GARDAI are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Valerija Ivanova, 17 years, who is missing from the Limerick area.
Valerija was last seen on Sunday, July 31. She is described as being 5' 4" in height, with long hair currently dyed brown, brown eyes and of slim build.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Henry Street on 061 212400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
