Limerick motorists advised of roadworks on busy road

MOTORISTS are advised of roadworks taking place on a Limerick road this week.
Delays can be expected from 7pm on Tuesday, August 3 until 7am on Wednesday, August 3 at O'Rourke's Cross on the N20.
A stop and go system will be in place for the duration of the essential pavement maintenance works.
The works will impact motorists travelling to Charleville, Newcastle West and Killmallock.
