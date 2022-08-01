Limerick Weather: Monday, August 1, 2022

TODAY will be mostly dull with rain extending from the west through the day, turning heaviest in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will range 17 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes, forecasts Met Eireann.

National Outlook

OUTLOOK: Mixed for the rest of the week with rain to start, and settled conditions potentially building by the end of the week. Warmest conditions across the south and east.

MONDAY NIGHT: Damp, locally wet with showers at times and breezy, all in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Warm and muggy too with temperatures not falling below 14 to 18 degrees.

TUESDAY: Blustery outbreaks of showery rain to start on Tuesday, followed by intermittent warm sunny spells too. Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees in brisk moderate southwest winds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Fairly cloudy with light patchy outbreaks of rain in the west, isolated clear spells elsewhere. Temperatures generally not falling below 12 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate southwest winds.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sunny spells and light scattered showers for Wednesday. Cooler than previous days with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 with moderate southwest winds veering northwesterly.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear spells, with just isolated light showers on Atlantic coasts. A cooler night than of late with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, with northwest winds falling light.

THURSDAY: Remaining mostly dry with the possibility of long spells of sunshine as high pressure looks to build. Fresher than of late with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Current indications suggest that high pressure will continue to slowly build from Thursday onwards, leading to mostly dry and settled conditions.