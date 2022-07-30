Prison sentences for pair who robbed vulnerable man after 'luring' him to Limerick apartment

A FORMER couple who carried out a “well-planned and orchestrated robbery on a person in a vulnerable position” have been sent to prison.

Michael Stanners, aged 39, of Delmege Park, Moyross and Avril Cantillon, aged 35, of Steamboat Quay, Limerick city pleaded guilty to robbery at Ms Cantillon’s address on October 8, 2018.

Prosecuting barrister, John O'Sullivan, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, said a male entered Henry Street garda station at around 11pm on the night in question.

“He said he had just been robbed at Steamboat Quay by a male and a female. He was bleeding from the nose, was distressed and uneasy. He said a female (Ms Cantillon) approached him outside a shop on Henry Street. She started a conversation about living in the area. She invited him to accompany her back to her apartment,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

The investigating garda, Detective Sergeant Martin McCarthy agreed.

Mr O’Sullivan said Ms Cantillon and the victim went to her apartment in Steamboat Quay. A short time later Mr Stanners appeared in the flat and demanded the injured party give him all his money.

“He said he was not giving any money. Mr Stanners threatened he would attack him with a knife. Mr Stanners punched his face and he fell down. Mr Stanners held his hands together while he said the female took a wallet from his pocket. €500 was taken and he was given back his wallet. He was allowed to leave. He went straight to the garda station,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

Det Sgt McCarthy said the injured party declined to make a victim impact statement but told gardai he was “very scared while the incident occurred”.

Mr O’Sullivan said gardai from Henry Street accompanied the victim to the scene of the crime. The barrister said Mr Stanners and Ms Cantillon had been in a relationship at some stage but weren’t at the time.

However, the male defendant did have access to her apartment.

After both accused were arrested Mr Stanners told gardai he heard Ms Cantillon roaring that she was being raped.

“I grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and threw him out. I let him out (of the apartment block). I’m a nice guy,” Mr Stanners told gardai. He said Ms Cantillon did not like to involve gardai and accepted there might have been a “scuffle”.

Ms Cantillon told gardai she did invite the man to her accommodation. She said that the victim did make a sexual advance towards her but she said stop and he did.

Mr O’Sullivan recounted from her garda interview that she tried to stop Mr Stanners and the wallet fell out of the injured party’s pocket. Ms Cantillon told gardai she received a €20 bag of weed and 15 tablets.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “It was a well planned and orchestrated robbery on a person in a vulnerable position.”

Det Sgt McCarthy outlined Mr Stanners previous convictions which include robbery, unauthorised taking of an MPV, production of an article and a petrol bomb attack on a house during a major feud in Limerick city at the time.

Ms Cantillon has previous convictions for possession and sale or supply of drugs.

Brian McInerney SC, who represented Mr Stanners, said his client was sucked into becoming involved with people involved in serious criminality and served a lengthy sentence.

“He has dissociated himself from previous elements and was successful in getting employment. He works full-time in the construction industry - previously in motorway maintenance – pays his taxes and contributes to society. He recently became a grandfather,” said Mr McInerney, who handed in a letter from the principal of the school where one of Mr Stanners’ children attends. It detailed his “considerable journey” and wished him well

The barrister asked Judge O’Donnell to take a “last chance” on Mr Stanners.

Patrick Whyms BL, who represented Ms Cantillon, said his client has struggled with drug issues throughout her adult life.

“She continues to suffer the consequences of drug use – she has leg ulcers. She doesn’t use drugs, she is on a methadone programme. She has the support of Simon Community and Ana Liffey. Those agencies don’t pander to people - you have to go the road with them,” said Mr Whyms, who added that Ms Cantillon’s previous drug offences were to feed her own habit.

Both barristers pointed to their clients’ early guilty pleas, remorse and offer to repay the money.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said this was no ordinary run of the mill robbery which “unfortunately is quite common in this court”.

“There was a degree of premeditation. He was lured to the venue by Ms Cantillon. Mr Stanners was on stand by and violence was used. Both are equally culpable,” said Judge O’Donnell.

He said it was a “very frightening experience” for the victim.

“It does require a custodial sentence to send a message out there that it will not be tolerated,” said Judge O’Donnell, who imposed 18 month prison sentences on Mr Stanners and Ms Cantillon.