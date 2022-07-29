In Pictures: Special exhibition of artworks by Travellers opens at Limerick's Hunt Museum

To celebrate Traveller Pride Week 2022, a special exhibition of artworks in glass and combined media by local Traveller women, Traveller teens and Traveller children has opened at the Hunt Museum.
The works, which can viewed for free until August 3, reflect the artist's stories & passions and sense of pride to be a Traveller in contemporary society.
The 'Home' exhibition was officially opened by Hannah O'Reilly from Childers Road in the presence of Deputy Mayor, Cllr Michael Sheahan and Maria Cagney, Curator of Education at the Hunt Museum.
