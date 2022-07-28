Limerick women face trial for money laundering offences

TWO Limerick women have appeared in court charged with money laundering offences.

Ciara Lynch, aged 31, with an address at O’Malley Park, Southill, Limerick and Kathleen O’Reilly, aged 41, of Castletroy Halting Site, Limerick each faced one charge on money laundering in relation to a sum of €50,000 which was seized at Conkeen, Portlaoise on April 6, 2020.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment and solicitor Aonghus McCarthy, representing Ms Lynch and Ms O’Reilly, said his client's were not consenting to an application, by the State, for more time to facilitate the service of the Book of Evidence.

Making the application, Sgt Micheal Tarpey had said the book wasn’t ready.

In light of further information in relation to the case, he said the DPP was also considering whether the Special Criminal Court might be a more suitable venue than the Circuit Court.

Sgt Tarpey said the note from the DPP’s office in relation to further evidence was dated July 7.

In a submission to the court, Mr McCarthy said said there is a statutory timeline "in which that book must be served” and he insisted his clients were not agreeing to an extension.

Judge Andrew Cody said the case has only been before the court since May. He accepted the DPP received additional information in the recent past and he said and he was prepared to extend time.

Two other defendants - Francis Maguire, aged 37, of Cement Road, Drogheda and Simon McGinley, aged 23, of St Anthony’s Park, Cement Road, Drogheda are also charged with money laundering offences relating to the same date.

Those charges relate to a sum of €50,000 at Midway Food Court car park, Meelick, Portlaoise.

Two other defendants - Francis Maguire, aged 37, of Cement Road, Drogheda and Simon McGinley, aged 23, of St Anthony’s Park, Cement Road, Drogheda are also charged with money laundering offences relating to an offence which is alleged to have occurred on the same date at Midway Food Court car park, Meelick, Portlaoise.