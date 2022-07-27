Limerick performers connect with Jameson at All Together Now festival

Jameson Connects: The Circle will be the one of the stages at All Together Now festival taking place at County Waterford this weekend.

Choice Music Prize electro pop DJ Elaine Mai and Limerick rapper MuRli will come together for a collaboration which surely will be one of the moments of the festival on the Jameson stage.

In addition to Elaine Mai and MuRli, The Circle stage has curated an eclectic line up of artists, bringing kindred spirits together to perform under one roof including Loah, John Francis Flynn, Kean Kavanagh, The X Collective, Jordan O’Leary, Claire Kinsella and much more.

Having hosted one of the best gigs of the year for St Patrick's Day, Fontaine’s DC at The Complex featuring an unforgettable collaboration between BIIG PIIG and Monjola, Jameson has once again brought two of Ireland’s most dynamic artists, Choice Music Prize electro pop DJ Elaine Mai and rapper MuRli together for a not to be missed collaboration.

They will perform an exclusive new track live at The Circle stage in what promises to be an unmissable experience for fans.

For those who are looking to explore and create connections with mates, old and new, The Circle @ ATL will also be home to a series of immersive workshops that will get the creative juices flowing, featuring merch making masterclasses, neo- bodhrán jamming sessions and more.

Hosted by multi-instrumentalist Zaska, The Big Jam invites music fans to join in on a jamming session bringing artists and fans together in song while Dermot Sheedy (Hermitage Green) will host Bodhrán Beats, a bodhrán masterclass fusing traditional music with electronic beats.

The Spoken Word Circle will encourage attendees to embrace the power of spoken word, hosted by poet laureate Sasha Terfous whilst visual artist and screen printer Execute Exist will be on site to provide fans with the tools to put their own stamp on merchandise via a host of immersive screen-printing sessions where attendees can learn screen onto tote bags, T-shirts and their own cotton-based clothing.

Ciara Brennan, Jameson Senior Brand Manager, Irish Distillers Pernod-Ricard commented: “We want to immerse music fans in an unforgettable experience which creates authentic human connection.”

To deliver the best experience for everyone, a limited number of tickets for each are available. Register at JamesonConnects.com.

*SPONSORED CONTENT