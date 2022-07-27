Search

27 Jul 2022

Limerick performers connect with Jameson at All Together Now festival

Limerick performers connect with Jameson at All Together Now festival

Limerick rapper MuRli takes to the Jameson Connects: The Circle at the All Together Now festival

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

27 Jul 2022 9:00 PM

Jameson Connects: The Circle will be the one of the stages at All Together Now festival taking place at County Waterford this weekend.

Choice Music Prize electro pop DJ Elaine Mai and Limerick rapper MuRli will come together for a collaboration which surely will be one of the moments of the festival on the Jameson stage.

In addition to Elaine Mai and MuRli, The Circle stage has curated an eclectic line up of artists, bringing kindred spirits together to perform under one roof including Loah, John Francis Flynn, Kean Kavanagh, The X Collective, Jordan O’Leary, Claire Kinsella and much more.

Having hosted one of the best gigs of the year for St Patrick's Day, Fontaine’s DC at The Complex featuring an unforgettable collaboration between BIIG PIIG and Monjola, Jameson has once again brought two of Ireland’s most dynamic artists, Choice Music Prize electro pop DJ Elaine Mai and rapper MuRli together for a not to be missed collaboration.

They will perform an exclusive new track live at The Circle stage in what promises to be an unmissable experience for fans.

For those who are looking to explore and create connections with mates, old and new, The Circle @ ATL will also be home to a series of immersive workshops that will get the creative juices flowing, featuring merch making masterclasses, neo- bodhrán jamming sessions and more.

Hosted by multi-instrumentalist Zaska, The Big Jam invites music fans to join in on a jamming session bringing artists and fans together in song while Dermot Sheedy (Hermitage Green) will host Bodhrán Beats, a bodhrán masterclass fusing traditional music with electronic beats.

The Spoken Word Circle will encourage attendees to embrace the power of spoken word, hosted by poet laureate Sasha Terfous whilst visual artist and screen printer Execute Exist will be on site to provide fans with the tools to put their own stamp on merchandise via a host of immersive screen-printing sessions where attendees can learn screen onto tote bags, T-shirts and their own cotton-based clothing.

Ciara Brennan, Jameson Senior Brand Manager, Irish Distillers Pernod-Ricard commented: “We want to immerse music fans in an unforgettable experience which creates authentic human connection.”

To deliver the best experience for everyone, a limited number of tickets for each are available. Register at JamesonConnects.com.

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media