Limerick Weather: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

It will become cloudy this morning in Limerick and scattered showers will develop.

A few sunny intervals are possible later in the day. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with a light southeasterly or variable breeze.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: A few showers on Thursday but becoming more unsettled from Friday with spells of rain and showers.

TONIGHT: Showers will clear early on Wednesday night but more may develop in the southeast later, and there will be a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in a light easterly or variable breeze.

THURSDAY: A mix of cloud and sunny spells along with scattered showers, mainly in the east. It will become drier and sunnier towards evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a light easterly or variable breeze.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Dry with clear spells and patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light southeasterly or variable breeze.

FRIDAY: Mostly dry with sunny spells on Friday morning, however cloud will build in the west and patches of light rain or drizzle will develop near the coast. Cloud will increase across the rest of the country during the afternoon and evening and rain will develop in the west and north, with some heavy bursts possible. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees in a light to moderate south to southwest wind, fresh at times near the west and northwest coast.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The rain will move eastwards on Friday night and showers will develop in the northwest towards morning. It will be milder than recent nights with temperatures staying above 14 to 17 degrees, in a light to moderate southwesterly wind.

SATURDAY: Quite cloudy with scattered showers, although some sunny breaks are likely later in the afternoon and in the evening. Highest temperatures ranging between 17 degrees in the northwest and 23 degrees in the southeast, in a light southwest to west or variable breeze.