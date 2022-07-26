Tents erected to accommodate refugees on Limerick/Clare border a ‘temporary’ measure

ARMY-style tents have been erected at a Direct Provision Centre on the Limerick/Clare border to “temporarily” accommodate refugees.

Similar tents have been set up in Gormanstown, Co Meath which will house Ukrainian refugees as the government tries to source more suitable accommodation.

OPW staff and members of the Defence Forces have been seen putting up the tents in the green area surrounding the Knockalisheen Direct Provision centre just outside Moyross.

The centre, which is a former army camp, already hosts 250 asylum seekers in accommodation blocks.

While the centre in Meath has confirmed they are housing refugees from Ukraine in the tents, the Limerick centre will host nearly 100 people from various countries who are seeking protection.

Almost 42,000 people have fled to Ireland from Ukraine since the Russian invasion earlier this year with numbers increasing in recent weeks.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said there has been an unprecedented amount of people coming to Ireland as pressure mounts amid a shortage of accommodation.

Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman told RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland that the tented accommodation is a “short-term solution” while more suitable accommodation is sourced.

Cathal Crowe TD told the Limerick Leader that he has reservations regarding the housing of refugees in tents, especially as a long-term solution.

“Tents are fine during the summer but I would not like to see them being used into the autumn and winter months or as a long-term solution.

“There is a capacity issue and this is not a rational approach to that. I am absolutely for welcoming refugees here and accommodating them but every situation has a capacity point and when you exceed that you are doing them a disservice.”

Mr Crowe added that it would be acceptable to house people in the tents if it was just a temporary solution.

However, he said that due to the ongoing housing and accommodation crisis, he cannot see that being the case.

“I can't see us being able to find them accommodation. They are setting themselves up for a larger problem, I shudder to think what it would be like for people to live there during the winter, especially with children.

“I can't see this not being long-term. I know modular buildings are also being looked at. We should welcome them but if we can't guarantee them suitable accommodation then we are letting them down.”