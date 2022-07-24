In Pictures: Out and About in Limerick this weekend!

Our photographers have been out and about in Limerick this weekend.
Were you out? If so, were you snapped and do you feature in our latest gallery?
For more pictures, click 'Next' and get tagging!
Famous shot from '73: Limerick captain Éamonn Grimes lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Also pictured is President Erskine Childers, far left, and Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave, far right | PICTURE: Sportfile
The schedule of council meetings was the subject of lengthy debate during a meeting at County Hall, Dooradoyle | FILE PHOTO / Adrian Butler
Limerick City and County Council completed extensive restoration works on the historic Ardagh Station House, purchased as part of Greenway plans
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.