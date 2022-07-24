In Pictures: The best photos from a special week for Limerick and our hurlers

WHAT a week it's been for Limerick!
It's seven days since that unforgettable cracker in Croker and the perfect time to reflect on what has been a special week in our sporting history.
Having achieved the magnificent three in-a-row the Limerick hurling team are becoming used to flashing cameras and having phones held in front of their faces.
Nobody wants these good times to end and here we have chosen some of our favourites photos from what has been a joyous week in July. For more pictures, click next