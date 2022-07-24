Search

Limerick Weather - Sunday, July 24

David Hurley

24 Jul 2022 8:00 AM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

TODAY will be mostly cloudy with widespread showery rain, possibly turning heavy or thundery at times. It will be quite blustery too with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, turning strong in places. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

Scattered showers will continue tonight but will gradually become lighter. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning and afternoon, largely dying out in the evening. Occasional sunny spells, most frequent in the east and southeast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, staying coolest in the northwest. Light to moderate northwesterly winds, remaining fresh near coasts.

Generally cloudy on Tuesday with scattered showers. Becoming drier in the evening though, with some late sunny spells developing. Highs of 15 to 17 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

It will be dry and clear in most areas on Tuesday night with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

A mix of cloud and sunny spells can be expected on Wednesday. Mostly dry with isolated showers in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in light variable breezes.

