23 Jul 2022

Limerick man runs 12 marathons in 12 days for children's charity

Aaron Foley completed his 12 marathon challenge on Saturday, July 23

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

23 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

A LIMERICK man has raised thousands for two charities as his monumental 12 marathon challenge comes to an end.

Aaron Foley has completed 12 marathons in 12 days in a bid to raise vital funds for two Limerick charities who's work hits close to home, Jack & Jill Foundation as well as Pieta House.

Between July 12-23, Aaron has run a total of 506.4km through the heat wave to raise funds for both charities.

He said: "Jack & Jill provided exceptional care for my two cousins ​​Isobel and Tess who sadly passed away at a young age while Pieta House has helped me through a challenging period in my own life."

"I am indebted to these two charities and wanted to find some way to give back," the UL biochemistry student added.

So far, Aaron has surpassed his donation target of €5000, with a total of €6950 clocked up on his iDonate page.

He described being able to help raise the much needed donations and funds for these incredible charities as "an honour."

On his final marathon today, Saturday, July 23, Jack & Jill Foundation, singing Aaron's praises wrote:

"Wishing you the very best of luck on your 12th Marathon today, Aaron! Massive thank you from us all here at #TeamJackandJill - we really admire your determination, energy, and your support. #Hero

Donations for Aaron's incredible fundraising drive will run until September 1, 2022.

