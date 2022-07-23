Search

23 Jul 2022

Obituary: Cinematic icon, Eddie, goes to movie theatre in the sky

Obituary: Cinematic icon, Eddie, goes to movie theatre in the sky

The late Edward (Eddie) Gleeson. May he rest in peace

Reporter:

Ronan Dodd

23 Jul 2022 9:00 PM

A MAN who brought a touch of Hollywood to rural homeplaces in Limerick and Tipperary has gone to the great picture house in the sky.

Edward (Eddie) Gleeson, age 91, of Doon Road, Cappamore was the former proprietor of Ormond Cineplex, Nenagh, Curzon Kilmallock, and Regal Cappamore cinemas.

He passed away after a short illness on July 3. He is sadly missed by wife Margaret, daughters Mary, Annette, Helen, Ita and Claire, sons David and John, extended family, neighbours, friends, former customers and employees.

The Regal Cinema in Cappamore opened in 1942. Mr Gleeson was working there from day one, aged just 12.

The cinematic highlights of a life spent in movies are too numerous to mention, but his favourite one was the 1953 western Shane, and John Wayne was his favourite actor.

The film stopped rolling in the landmark cinema in Cappamore in 1991. At the time of its closing the Regal was the last surviving independent cinema serving the smallest population in the EU.

Council accused of reneging on promise to offer 'affordable housing' in Limerick town

Limerick village blooms as new Community Wildlife Area is officially opened

REPRO FREE
20/07/2022

Mr Gleeson opened the Curzon Cinema in Kilmallock in 1974 with The Poseidon Adventure the first film screened. He took over the running of the Ormond in Nenagh in 1986.

Having overseen the conversion of the cinema to the four-screen Ormond Cineplex, Mr Gleeson remained at the helm until January 2020, when it was acquired by Omniplex Cinemas.

His eldest son, award-winning Los Angeles-based filmmaker David Gleeson, said: “Eddie Gleeson was never seen in public without a shirt and tie. A fastidiously neat man, even at home he always wore a shirt and blazer.”

He said his dad’s business was truly a family affair.

“Our father was always there, 52 weeks a year. He never took a holiday, actually; a remarkable fact. Each of us, his seven offspring, took turns over the years working side-by-side with him for the matinees and evening shows,” said David. They are memories his children cherish.

“With the passing of Eddie Gleeson, an era dies with him,” said David.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media