BREAKING: Six Limerick Fire Service appliances at commercial blaze

The scene of the fire on the Ballysimon Road / Picture courtesy of Tom Dillon
MULTIPLE units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service are battling a commercial fire on the city outskirts this Thursday afternoon.
At 3.58pm, firefighters were tasked with attending the blaze at United Metals on the Ballysimon Road.
Four appliances from the city rushed to the scene with two more travelling from Cappamore. They remain at the scene.
Another fire in United Metals, Eastway Business Park.. pic.twitter.com/bssUkkbREQ— Jason (@roche_jason) July 21, 2022
While there are no significant road closures, motorists are being asked to exercise caution when travelling in the area.
It is not known if any injuries have been sustained in the fire at this time.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known.
On August 4, 2021 - close to a year ago - there was also a fire at the United Metals premises.
