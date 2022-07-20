Tens of thousands of euro approved for festivals and events across Limerick

Limerick's popular Samhain festival, organised by Lumen Street Theatre was one event given funding
LIMERICK councillors have approved tens of thousands of euro in spend for festivals and events across the county.
At this month's local authority meeting, the festivals and events grant scheme for 2022 and 2023 was approved, with €205,750 set to be spent.
Limerick City and County Council will contribute €184,000 of this, with Failte Ireland topping it up by €21,750.
The largest grant was given to the HearSay International audio arts festival in the Cappamore-Kilmallock district.
This has received funding of €27,000.
Also securing monies is the Pigtown Culture and Food Series, the Dromcollogher Carnival, the Limerick Opera Festival, Eva and the Richard Harris Film Festival.
In total, 31 festivals and events across the county have received funding.
