Limerick Weather: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

A good deal of dry weather today in Limerick with scattered light showers in the morning, dying out through the afternoon for a largely dry evening.

A generally cloudy start to the day but sunny spells will break through as the day goes on. Temperatures will be around normal with highs of 15 degrees in the northwest to 21 degrees in the southeast in moderate northwest winds.

National Outlook

Overview: Temperatures remaining around normal for the rest of the week. There will be a fair amount of dry weather apart from a few showers or patchy light rain. However, it will turn wetter this weekend.

Tonight: Generally dry with clear spells, though isolated light showers will occur near northern and northwestern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with a few mist patches developing in a light breeze.

Thursday: A bright start to the day with sunny spells and just a few light showers. However, it will become cloudier by afternoon with patchy light rain and drizzle developing along western and southwestern coasts. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a light variable breeze.

Thursday night: A generally cloudy night with patchy light rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with some mist and fog forming in a light variable breeze.

Friday: Cloudy to start the day with some lingering rain and drizzle in the east and north. Brightening up for a time in the morning and early afternoon with just a few light showers but it will turn cloudier again later with outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing into western areas towards evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Friday night: Rain and drizzle will spread northeastwards across the country overnight, with the chance of an occasional heavy burst. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds.

Saturday: A dull and wet day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle feeding in from the Atlantic. The rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the west and north, with some dry spells further east and south. A warm and humid day with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the east. Winds will increase moderate to fresh southerly.

Further outlook: Remaining largely unsettled on Sunday with outbreaks of rain. However, current indications suggest it will turn a little more settled early next week with just scattered showers. Temperatures around normal with highs in the high teens or low twenties.