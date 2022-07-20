Search

20 Jul 2022

Limerick birdwatchers encouraged to report sightings of swifts in their area

Help sought to identify swift nests in Kilkenny as part of new swift census

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

20 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE LIMERICK branch of Birdwatch Ireland are asking people to report activity of swift birds in their local area. 

The organisation say there may be many unreported sightings and it is important that these be submitted and followed up.

They say that sometimes swifts can be confused with swallows, swifts are shaped slightly like a boomerang. 

Swift activity has been reported from Askeaton, Adare, Bruff, Clondrinagh, Rathkeale, Ballingarry, Newcastelwest, UL area, Raheen, Clarina, Murroe, Kilfinnane and Galbally. 

In Pictures: More photos of Limerick fans celebrating the historic three-in-a-row

The Birdwatch Ireland Swift field worker wishes to thank those who have reported sightings so far, most of which have been followed up.

If your town, area or estate is not mentioned above and you have noticed swift activity such as swifts flying overhead, screechings or entry into nest sites you can send an email to limerickbranchbwi@gmail.com with an exact location

Birdwatch Ireland have said there is not much time left before swifts nest, some already have and this is the best time to note nest sites as they enter and exit at speed. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media