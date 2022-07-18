Limerick Weather - Monday, July 18, 2022

AFTER a scorching Sunday, hot conditions will continue across the province today.

There'll be widespread temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees, possibly reaching 31 or 32 degrees. Only a few isolated showers, mainly in western parts. Mostly sunny with light south to southeast breezes, turning a little cloudier in some parts later in the day.

As for tonight, it will feel very warm once again with temperatures staying above 15 to 17 degrees. Some showers may affect western parts, but otherwise it will be dry with light variable winds.

Staying very warm tomorrow, with afternoon temperatures of up to 27 degrees. It will start to get cooler along the west coast though, with highs of just 18 degrees. Mostly dry to start off, although showers will gradually give way to more persistent rain, possibly becoming heavy and thundery later on. Light to moderate variable winds.

Rain will continue through tomorrow night, possibly turning heavy in some places. Lowest temperatures of around 12 or 13 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Wednesday brings an end to the very warm conditions as temperatures return to more typical levels, with highs of 15 to 19 degrees. A mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. Northwesterly winds, light to moderate in strength.

Mixed conditions for Thursday and Friday with further scattered showers. Highest temperatures staying in the mid to high teens.