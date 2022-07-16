Search

Limerick Weather - Saturday, July 16

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Any mist and fog patches will quickly clear this morning to give a warm, bright and mostly dry day with long spells of sunshine.

Highest temperatures will range from 21 to 26 degrees in light or moderate south to southeast winds.

Dry in most areas tonight with just isolated showers. Long clear spells with light south to southeast winds. Very mild with lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Sales of fans, ice-cream and garden furniture skyrocket in Limerick as temperatures soar

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Sunday will be very warm and dry with widespread hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees. South to southeast breezes will be light to moderate. Sunday night will be rather warm with temperatures remaining above 14 to 17 degrees. Dry and clear with just light southerly winds.

Monday will see hot conditions across most areas with temperatures widely of 26 to 29 degrees, possibly reaching 30 to 32 degrees in some parts. Dry and mostly sunny with light southerly breezes, turning a little cloudier in some parts later in the day. It will feel very warm on Monday night with temperatures staying above 16 to 19 degrees, not falling below 20 degrees in some parts. Some showers may affect western fringes but otherwise it will be dry and clear with light variable winds.

For more Limerick weather click here

Very warm or hot again on Tuesday with temperatures reaching the high twenties again, possibly low thirties locally. Dry to start for many however showers may move into western areas, preventing temperatures from getting as high there.

Heavy or thundery showers will spread northwards over the country later in the day and overnight. Light to moderate variable winds.

The heavy or thundery showers will continue into Wednesday with the hot spell coming to an end as temperatures fall back to normal.

