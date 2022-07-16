Limerick-based software company reveals information on acquisition of German business

A COMPUTER software firm based in Ballysimon has acquired a German company.

Advanced Manufacturing Control Systems (AMCS) has reached a deal to buy Quentic for an undisclosed amount.

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.

Quentic is a provider of software as a service for various different types of environmental management systems.

The Limerick firm’s acquisition will see it reach 1,000 staff and place it on a trajectory to achieve revenues of more than €180m by the end of this year.

“AMCS and Quentic are very aligned with the mission to drive an environmentally sustainable future”, says Jimmy Martin, the chief executive of the Limerick firm.

“A net zero carbon future depends on a very connected and circular approach across the supply chain. We are thrilled to bring the technology from Quentic into the AMCS portfolio of solutions and can now move forward with a focus on influencing the entire supply chain, offering smarter outcomes from automating and digitising their businesses - reducing waste as much as possible.”

Markus Becker, Sebastian Mönnich and Hardy Menzel founded Quentic, formerly EcoIntense, in 2007 to provide software for environmental management.

“We have built Quentic on the values of making a meaningful contribution to people, society and the environment”, said Mr Becker, its chief executive.

“Therefore, we are excited to have found a partner in AMCS who fully aligns with our mission to digitally empower companies across the globe to manage people, business and environmental processes sustainably at all levels. Together with AMCS, the Quentic management team will continue to shape the future,” he added.