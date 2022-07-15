University of Limerick pays tribute to student who passed away in collision

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick has paid tribute to one of its students after she sadly passed away in a road traffic collision earlier this week.

Shauna McGrath was travelling home from a nightshift at University Hospital Waterford when her car was involved in a collision with a lorry.

The 22 year-old's vehicle collided with the lorry at 8:30am on Tuesday. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Waterford native had been on placement in her hometown and was due to graduate from UL soon as a midwife.

President of the University of Limerick, Professor Kerstin Mey described Shauna as a "cherished member of our community".

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Shauna’s family especially to her parents Sean and Eleanor and her sister Cadhla, to her extended family, her midwifery classmates and to her many fellow UL students and friends."

Shauna is predeceased by her grandfather Noel Fleming and deeply mourned by her heartbroken parents Sean (Hiker) and Eleanor, sister Cadhla and her partner Joey, her beloved boyfriend Liam Power, grandparents John and Breda McGrath and Ann Fleming, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

A post on Rip.ie read: "Reposing at home (Eircode X35 PF58) on Friday, 15th July, from 3pm to 8pm.

"Funeral Mass on Saturday, 16th July, at 11am in St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery".