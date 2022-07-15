Search

15 Jul 2022

Limerick Weather - Friday, July 15, 2022

Limerick Weather - Friday, July 15, 2022

Reporter:

Limerick Live Reporter

15 Jul 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

MOSTLY cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of light rain, which will clear east by midday. The rest of the day will be dry with warm sunny spells developing. Top temperatures of 18 to 22 Celsius generally in light to moderate northwest to north breezes. Coolest near the west coast. Warmest in the south where temperatures will reach 23 or 24 Celsius locally and onshore breezes will develop along parts of the coast during the in the afternoon.

‘Finn-ishing’ touches: Limerick sporting greats celebrated in magnificent mural

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

THERE will be a short spell of hot weather this weekend and early next week, with daytime temperatures widely reaching the mid to high 20s and possibly the low 30s. It will also be very warm by night, particularly on Monday night.

Tonight, dry with long clear spells and isolated mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of eight to 12 degrees in a light and variable breeze.

Tomorrow morning will be dry with spells of hazy sunshine, however it will become cloudy at times during the afternoon and evening with isolated showers possible. Warm with highs of 21 to 26 degrees in a light south to southeast breeze.

As for tomorrow night, there will be a few light showers early in the night but it will become dry with clear spells overnight. Very mild with temperatures remaining above 13 to 16 degrees, in a light south to southeast wind.

All Ireland Final Sunday will be very warm and dry with long spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees in a light south to southeast breeze.

Sunday night will be warm and dry with clear spells. Temperatures will stay above 13 to 16 degrees and there will be a light south to southeast breeze.

On Monday, hot conditions across most of the country with temperatures widely reaching 26 to 29 degrees. Isolated showers may occur but for the most part it will be a dry and sunny day with light south to southeast winds.

Monday night will feel very warm as temperatures stay above 16 to 19 degrees. It will be dry with light winds and mostly clear skies.

As for the rest of next week, very warm or hot conditions are likely to continue into Tuesday but current model indications are for a showery and thundery breakdown from Tuesday night, bringing an end to the hot spell.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media