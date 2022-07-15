Limerick Weather - Friday, July 15, 2022

MOSTLY cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of light rain, which will clear east by midday. The rest of the day will be dry with warm sunny spells developing. Top temperatures of 18 to 22 Celsius generally in light to moderate northwest to north breezes. Coolest near the west coast. Warmest in the south where temperatures will reach 23 or 24 Celsius locally and onshore breezes will develop along parts of the coast during the in the afternoon.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

THERE will be a short spell of hot weather this weekend and early next week, with daytime temperatures widely reaching the mid to high 20s and possibly the low 30s. It will also be very warm by night, particularly on Monday night.

Tonight, dry with long clear spells and isolated mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of eight to 12 degrees in a light and variable breeze.

Tomorrow morning will be dry with spells of hazy sunshine, however it will become cloudy at times during the afternoon and evening with isolated showers possible. Warm with highs of 21 to 26 degrees in a light south to southeast breeze.

As for tomorrow night, there will be a few light showers early in the night but it will become dry with clear spells overnight. Very mild with temperatures remaining above 13 to 16 degrees, in a light south to southeast wind.

All Ireland Final Sunday will be very warm and dry with long spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees in a light south to southeast breeze.

Sunday night will be warm and dry with clear spells. Temperatures will stay above 13 to 16 degrees and there will be a light south to southeast breeze.

On Monday, hot conditions across most of the country with temperatures widely reaching 26 to 29 degrees. Isolated showers may occur but for the most part it will be a dry and sunny day with light south to southeast winds.

Monday night will feel very warm as temperatures stay above 16 to 19 degrees. It will be dry with light winds and mostly clear skies.

As for the rest of next week, very warm or hot conditions are likely to continue into Tuesday but current model indications are for a showery and thundery breakdown from Tuesday night, bringing an end to the hot spell.