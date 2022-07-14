Arrest made in connection with robbery of elderly man in 80s in Limerick

A MAN has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault and robbery of an elderly man in a County Limerick town at the weekend.

Gardaí have confirmed they arrested the suspect earlier this week following the robbery which occurred in Abbeyfeale at approximately 6pm last Sunday - July 10.

Limerick Live has learned a "significant sum of money" was taken from the man, who is aged in his 80s.

The suspect, whose aged in his 30s, was detained by investigating gardai and questioned under Section 14 of the Criminal Justice Act 2001 before he was charged.

He was brought before a sitting of Newcastle West Court this Thursday morning and, following a brief hearing, he was remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court next Tuesday.

It is expected gardai will oppose any application for bail.

Investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.