Search

14 Jul 2022

Arrest made in connection with robbery of elderly man in 80s in Limerick

Arrest made in connection with robbery of man in 80s in Limerick

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in Abbeyfeale

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

14 Jul 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A MAN has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault and robbery of an elderly man in a County Limerick town at the weekend.

Gardaí have confirmed they arrested the suspect earlier this week following the robbery which occurred in Abbeyfeale at  approximately 6pm last Sunday - July 10.

Limerick Live has learned a "significant sum of money" was taken from the man, who is aged in his 80s.

Garda warning following theft of parcel from outside Limerick home

The suspect, whose aged in his 30s, was detained by investigating gardai and questioned under Section 14 of the Criminal Justice Act 2001 before he was charged. 

He was brought before a sitting of Newcastle West Court this Thursday morning and, following a brief hearing, he was remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court next Tuesday.

It is expected gardai will oppose any application for bail.

Investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media