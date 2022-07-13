Nice and cosy: 42 Willow Drive boast an impressive A3 energy rating
GVM are delighted to bring to the market this truly superb four-bedroom semi-detached residence standing on a beautifully appointed and substantial site positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac.
The property is located on the periphery of a hugely popular development and enjoys magnificent sun-drenched walled south west facing rear gardens.
This idyllic home has very well proportioned and bright living and bedroom accommodation and is very much in turn key condition with numerous high quality fixtures and fittings included.
No 42 Willow Drive is located in close proximity to University of Limerick, The National Technology Park, Plassey; Castletroy Town Centre, Newtown Shopping Centre, Castletroy Park, Castletroy College, several primary schools and an array of top class sporting amenities.
This is truly a wonderful opportunity to acquire a beautifully maintained A3 energy rated family home that is sensibly priced and positioned in arguably one of Limerick's most sought after areas.
A home that really oozes location location location. Inspection of this exceptional property is very highly recommended
AT A GLANCE
Location: 42 Willow Drive, Bloomfield, Monaleen
Description: Four bedroom, two bath semi-detached home
Price: €390,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: John O’Connell on 087 6470746
*SPONSORED CONTENT
