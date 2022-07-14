Inpatient experience survey now underway in Limerick

AN inpatient survey is underway at hospitals in Limerick offering the opportunity for them to share their experience.

The fifth National Inpatient Experience Survey is now underway at Croom Orthopaedic Hospital, St John’s Hospital and University Hospital Limerick.

Participants will have the opportunity to say what is working well and what improvements they believe are necessary.

Almost 26,000 patients are eligible to participate in this year’s survey. Since 2017, over 50,100 patients have completed the survey nationally, making over 86,000 comments on the care and treatment they received in hospital.

Last year’s response rate of 48% across Limerick hospitals, indicates the strong desire of patients to talk about their experiences in hospital in order to bring about meaningful change.

The National Inpatient Experience Survey contains a total of 67 questions on topics such as admission to hospital, care and treatment on the ward, trust in hospital staff, respect and dignity, and care during the pandemic.

HIQA’s Director of Health Information and Standards Rachel Flynn said: "I would like to encourage all eligible patients to tell us about their recent experiences of care in Limerick’s hospitals.

"By sharing your views, you will provide us with invaluable information on the improvements that are necessary to deliver a more person-centred health service in your area.

"It is by listening and learning from your experiences that we can bring about effective and sustainable changes across the healthcare sector."