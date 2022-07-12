Man charged following significant drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

A MAN has been charged and is due before the courts following a significant drugs seizure in Limerick city - the second in less than a week.

The latest seizure was made last Friday evening during a search of a house on the northside of the city as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Limerick.

"Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit and members of the Armed Support Unit carried out a planned search of a residential property in the Kileely area of Limerick," said a spokesperson.

During the searches, under Operation Tara, gardaí seized quantities of cannabis, cocaine and cannabis resin worth in excess of €50,000. Around €3,300 in cash was also seized along with other drug preparation paraphernalia.

A man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and all of the drugs seized send to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The suspected was taken to Henry street garda Station where he was detained and questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed he has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court early next week.