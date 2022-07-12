Search

12 Jul 2022

In Pictures: Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan underway in Newcastle West

Limerick Live reporter - PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

12 Jul 2022 9:39 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

FLEADH Cheoil na Mumhan, one of the largest musical gatherings of 2022, is underway in Newcastle West.

The Fleadh, which was previously postponed due to Covid-19, was officially launched at the weekend and the competitions will get underway this Wednesday.

The Fleadh, which was last hosted by Newcastle West in 2007, brings competitors from all six counties in the province together to compete for the honour of representing Munster at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2022 in Mullingar.

Since Covid-19 restrictions were eased in January, the county board of Limerick Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann has been working with the local organising committee and branches of Comhaltas from all over county Limerick to ensure the event is a success. 

Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan draws to a close with an open air concert at Desmond Castle on Saturday night.

