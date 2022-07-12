Search

12 Jul 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Build your nest at Pigeon Hill

Pigeon Hill House south facing rear garden with panoramic view over The River Shannon

GVM presents to the market this truly superb five-bedroom detached family home extending to Circa 3,175 sq ft and standing on a stunning and spectacular elevated 0.4 acre site offering panoramic views of the Shannon River and surrounding countryside.

This wonderful home offers bright, spacious and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation and benefits from five en suite bedrooms.

This idyllic property, which oozes charm and location, is positioned on the outskirts of Cratloe Village offering easy access to the School, forest walks and to all local village amenities together with easy access to the N/M18 to Limerick, Shannon, Ennis and Galway.

Pigeon Hill House is accessed via automated wrought iron gates to a tarmac driveway surrounded by mature, landscaped and beautifully manicured gardens.

The layout is modern and contemporary, ideal for modern day family living. Established, mature and tranquil setting yet very conveniently located.

Inspection of this truly magnificent executive style home is very highly recommended.

Full details and viewing contact John O’Connell on 087 6470746

AT A GLANCE

Location: Pigeon Hill House, Ballymorris,
Cratloe, Co Clare
Description: Five bedroom, five-bath detached home
Price: €650,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: John O’Connell on 087 6470746
