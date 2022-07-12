Limerick Weather: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

TODAY will start mostly cloudy with patchy light rain gradually clearing eastwards. Brighter conditions along with just isolated showers will then extend from the west during the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures of between 19 and 23 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

Tonight: Clear spells and just a few light showers on Tuesday night. A fresher night than of late with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a moderate northwest breeze.

Wednesday: On Wednesday, there will be a few showers in Connacht and Ulster along with sunny spells. Across Leinster and Munster, it will be largely dry with long spells of sunshine.

Top temperatures will range from 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Largely dry overnight with clear spells and lows of 9 to 12 degrees.

Thursday: Generally dry early on Thursday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. However, it looks set to become mostly cloudy later in the day with patchy rain affecting parts of the west and north.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze. Patchy rain affecting parts of Ulster on Thursday night. Elsewhere, it looks set to be mainly dry with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.

Friday: There will be a good deal of cloud about on Friday with the chance of some light showers or drizzle in parts of the west and north. The best chance of sunshine in the east and south. Top temperatures ranging 19 to 24 degrees, warmest in the east of the country in a moderate southwest breeze.

Weekend: Current indications suggest the weekend will bring plenty of dry and warm weather. However, there is the chance of some rain or showers in parts of the west and northwest.