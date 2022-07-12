Limerick based St John's Ambulance seek recruits

A VITAL emergency medical service, which saw a drop in new volunteers during the pandemic, is looking to return to full strength through a recruitment drive.

Pre-pandemic, the Ballysimon Road based St John Ambulance group, which first formed in 1936, contained a full complement of 70 adult members and 25 underage cadet members.

David O’ Brien, Communications Lead and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Limerick Division said that since Covid started, all of the voluntary groups have taken a hit with membership.

“All of our EMTs and paramedics have gone on to further ventures,” he told the Limerick Leader.

The primary activity of the group is to provide medical cover at community events, with volunteer teams made up of Emergency Medical Technicians, Emergency First Responders and First Aiders.

The adults, cadets and cycle response unit cover GAA, soccer, rugby and festivals across Limerick, and most recently provided medical cover at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club last week.

This cover included teaming up with the Red Cross, Irish Civil Defense and the Order of Malta to provide a mobile field hospital crewed with doctors, nurses, paramedics and EMT’s.

St John Ambulance will host a three-hour recruitment drive from 11am-2pm on August 20, at their base, located in Unit 3, Crossagalla Industrial Estate on the Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

David has urged those interested to check out their event page on Facebook.

“If you are interested in joining our team of volunteers and would like to give something back to your community, or simply offer your skills to our charity, then why not begin the process by getting in contact with us,” he said.