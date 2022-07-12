Search

12 Jul 2022

Limerick based St John's Ambulance seek recruits

Limerick based St John's Ambulance seek recruits

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

12 Jul 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A VITAL emergency medical service, which saw a drop in new volunteers during the pandemic, is looking to return to full strength through a recruitment drive.

Pre-pandemic, the Ballysimon Road based St John Ambulance group, which first formed in 1936, contained a full complement of 70 adult members and 25 underage cadet members.

David O’ Brien, Communications Lead and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Limerick Division said that since Covid started, all of the voluntary groups have taken a hit with membership.

Search launched for three people and their dog

“All of our EMTs and paramedics have gone on to further ventures,” he told the Limerick Leader.

The primary activity of the group is to provide medical cover at community events, with volunteer teams made up of Emergency Medical Technicians, Emergency First Responders and First Aiders.

The adults, cadets and cycle response unit cover GAA, soccer, rugby and festivals across Limerick, and most recently provided medical cover at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club last week.

This cover included teaming up with the Red Cross, Irish Civil Defense and the Order of Malta to provide a mobile field hospital crewed with doctors, nurses, paramedics and EMT’s.

St John Ambulance will host a three-hour recruitment drive from 11am-2pm on August 20, at their base, located in Unit 3, Crossagalla Industrial Estate on the Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

David has urged those interested to check out their event page on Facebook.

“If you are interested in joining our team of volunteers and would like to give something back to your community, or simply offer your skills to our charity, then why not begin the process by getting in contact with us,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media