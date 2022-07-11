Limerick cooks invited to go bananas as competition opens to find imaginative meal-makers

FYFFES, the well known fruit importing-company, has launched a competition to search for cooks throughout Limerick and beyond to find Ireland’s most imaginative meal-makers.

Leading the search is well-known television cook, Donal Skehan supported by Fyffes whose previous collaborations led to the discovery of Ireland’s most creative banana bread bakers and banana dessert makers.

This year’s competition challenges the cooks to create the most delicious dish, savoury or sweet, in which a banana is the key ingredient.

Entries close on August 4 and details can be found on the Fyffes Facebook and Instagram pages.

Donal, who is a regular presenter on RTÉ and host on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen wants competitors “to create an appetising recipe that will demonstrate the versatility of bananas as an ingredient, whether in meals that are cooked, baked, boiled, blended and everything in between.”

Commenting on the competition, Fyffe's head of marketing Emma Hunt-Duffy said: “with a host of new categories added this year, we’re really looking forward to receiving some exceptional and original entries.”

Creations, submitted by adults and junior entrants, will be judged by Mr Skehan.

Awards will be presented to the overall winner and best in category entries, best breakfast, savoury, dessert, no bake and vegan.