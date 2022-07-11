Search

11 Jul 2022

Limerick cooks invited to go bananas as competition opens to find imaginative meal-makers

Limerick cooks invited to go bananas as competition opens to find imaginative meal-makers

Leading the search is well-known television cook, Donal Skehan

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

11 Jul 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

FYFFES, the well known fruit importing-company, has launched a competition to search for cooks throughout Limerick and beyond to find Ireland’s most imaginative meal-makers.

Leading the search is well-known television cook, Donal Skehan supported by Fyffes whose previous collaborations led to the discovery of Ireland’s most creative banana bread bakers and banana dessert makers.

This year’s competition challenges the cooks to create the most delicious dish, savoury or sweet, in which a banana is the key ingredient. 

Entries close on August 4 and details can be found on the Fyffes Facebook and Instagram pages.

Young Limerick woman honoured by President with Gold Gaisce Award

Donal, who is a regular presenter on RTÉ and host on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen wants competitors “to create an appetising recipe that will demonstrate the versatility of bananas as an ingredient, whether in meals that are cooked, baked, boiled, blended and everything in between.”

Commenting on the competition, Fyffe's head of marketing Emma Hunt-Duffy said: “with a host of new categories added this year, we’re really looking forward to receiving some exceptional and original entries.” 

Creations, submitted by adults and junior entrants, will be judged by Mr Skehan.

Awards will be presented to the overall winner and best in category entries, best breakfast, savoury, dessert, no bake and vegan. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media