In Pictures: National Day of Commemoration Ceremony in Limerick

Photographer Don Moloney attended the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony at City Hall - For more pictures, click next
The event honoured all those Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.
A wreath was laid by newly elected mayor of the city and county, Francis Foley, on behalf of the people of Limerick. The poignant gathering in memory of all those who lost their lives in wars was well attended.
Ceremonies were also held in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Waterford and Kilkenny.
Four Limerick projects have been awarded funding thanks to grants from the VHI Health and Wellbeing Fund
Bravery personified: Madison Stanley, daughter of Shane and Rebecca, ‘never lost her sparkle’ throughout her treatment
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.