Limerick Fashion: Derby Day style always delivers - Celia Holman-Lee

I RECENTLY attended the annual Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and of course the best dressed competition which has made a return after three years due to the pandemic.

It was great to see my friend Bairbre Power there who is a fashion expert as well as Breeda McLoughlin, my dear friend from Dubai and wife of Colm McLoughlin who have been hosting the incredible Dubai Duty Free for years.

Limerick's wonderful Greg O'Shea was looking as dapper as ever alongside beautiful broadcaster Doireann Garrihy who both judged the Most Stylish Man and Woman.

Of course the highlight of the day for me was that the wonderful Clare woman Olive Foley walked away with the title of 'The most Stylish Lady' and the holiday of a lifetime to Dubai along with one thousand euros spending money.

She was there with her great friend Joanne Skelly who designed her award winning hat. Olive’s beautiful dress was by London-based New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead.

She was overwhelmed and pleasantly surprised with the win. She's taking off to Dubai with her fabulous friend Joanne, a huge congratulations Olive.

Most Stylish Man chosen by our own Greg O'Shea went to a well deserved former heavyweight boxing champion Harry Cowap who looked as cool as a breeze in his light blue handmade suit. He won a five-star K club VIP experience.

It really is a date in the calendar I always look forward to so much. Until next year, Celia xx