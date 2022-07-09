Man arrested following drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

The drugs were seized during searches under Operation Tara | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler
A MAN is being questioned by gardai following a significant drugs seizure in Limerick city - the second in less than a week.
The latest seizure was made last evening during a search of a house on the northside of the city as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Limerick.
"Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit and members of the Armed Support Unit carried out a planned search of a residential property in the Kileely area of Limerick," said a spokesperson.
During Friday's searches, gardaí seized quantities of cannabis, cocaine and cannabis resin worth in excess of €50,000 A sum of cash totalling €3,300 was also seized along with other drug preparation paraphernalia.
A man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry street garda Station where he is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
All of the drugs seized will be sent to FSI for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
