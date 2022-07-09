Search

09 Jul 2022

Limerick Weather - Saturday, July 9

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Reporter:

David Hurley

09 Jul 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

This will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in places. However, the afternoon and evening will be brighter with spells of warm sunshine developing. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees with light north to northwest breezes.

It will be largely dry and mild tonight with clear spells and perhaps a little mist or drizzle in places. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light, variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Sunday will be warm and largely dry with good sunny spells developing after some early morning mist or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, warmest in the midlands, with light variable breezes. Sunday night will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Monday will be the warm and dry with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 21 to 26 or 27 degrees with mostly light southerly breezes. Monday night will be very mild and humid with temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

For more Limerick weather click here

Tuesday will be a cloudier day with rain and drizzle developing in the west and north and spreading southeastwards, becoming very light and patchy as it does so. It won't be quite as warm with highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in Leinster and light south to southwest breezes,

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look set to be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells.

Light winds and temperatures will reach the high teens to low twenties.

