Search

08 Jul 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Gardenhill a delight for lovers of the outdoors

Limerick Property Watch: Gardenhill a delight for lovers of the outdoors

Only 20 minutes from Limerick city Gardenhill, Castleconnell boast two patio areas at different aspects of the garden

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

08 Jul 2022 4:30 PM

REA Dooley Group are delighted to introduce to the market this modern extended five-bedroom bungalow, a beautifully presented home with all the right features for a wonderful family home.

The property is located just 2.8km from the historic village of Castleconnell and all its amenities.

The village of Castleconnell is a picturesque and tranquil riverside setting with a host of facilities available including children's playground, award winning restaurants, bars, coffee shops, hotels and stunning riverside walks just to name but a few.

The property is situated just 14.3 kilometres from Limerick city, only 10.8 kilometres from the University Of Limerick, 8.7km from Plassey National Technology Park and easy access to all of Limerick's strategically located road networks, particularly the M7.

Flooded with natural light and surrounded by a beautifully maintained 0.17 hectares / 0.42 Acre site, this is a perfect family home offering spacious accommodation (extending to 1540 square feet) and is ideal for those looking for countryside living with an easy commute to all necessary amenities.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Gardenhill, Castleconnell
Description: Five bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €300,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: Chle Gough on 087 1255406

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media