08 Jul 2022

Appeal to Limerick motorists to lock their cars following surge in theft incidents

Gardaí urge shoppers to be mindful of retail car park thefts

There have been a number of thefts from cars across Limerick in recent weeks | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

08 Jul 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are once again appealing to motorists to park smart as new crime figures show that a third of all vehicles broken into in residential areas are unlocked.

Divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch, says there have been a number of thefts from cars in housing estates across Limerick in recent weeks which is a cause of concern.

"Please ensure your car is locked by checking the door handle and not relying on the flashing lights or locking sound, you may have pressed the wrong button and unlocked your car. Take your property with you but if this is not possible, you need to take extra precautions like parking close to your home in a lit up area," she said.

Sgt Leetch says keys should be stored away safely, away from windows and letterboxes and that people should also be vigilant when parking in locations they are not familiar with - particularly during the summer.

CCTV to help gardai following theft from construction site near Limerick village

A number of recent thefts have been highlighted as part of the latest appeal.

In one case a radio was taken from a car in Dooradoyle while cash was stolen from from a car in
Bruree.

"A stereo system from a car on the North Circular Road in the city; a wallet and spare wheel were taken from a car in the Henry Street area; rear lights were taken from a car in Annacotty and indicator lights from a car in Ballinacurra," said Sgt Leetch.

In another incident, a handbag was stolen from a car which was parked overnight in the Kilmallock.

"When the owner - a lady in her 40s - returned to her car the following day she noticed the driver’s door and the boot were open slightly. She checked the boot and her handbag was in it so she got on with her day. Later that evening she got a text from a person saying that they had found her purse in a playground. She went to collect it and saw that her cash was gone," she added.

