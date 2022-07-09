Ultra-cyclist passing through Limerick on Guinness World record attempt

AN ULTRA-CYCLIST will pass through Limerick six times as he attempts to beat the Guinness World record for the furthest distance cycled in seven days.

Joe Barr’s (62) efforts are in support of Cancer Fund for Children (CFFC) and their plans for a new therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge, in Cong, county Mayo.

“Every family in Ireland with a cancer diagnosis should have the opportunity to experience Daisy Lodge, It’s a fantastic place,” said Joe ahead of his upcoming charity feat.

Joe is taking on the challenge to beat the current record cycle of 3,580 km in 168 hours/7 days as a tribute to his son, Ross (15), who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2007.

As part of his route from Malin Head, Donegal to Mizen Head, Cork, he will pass through Limerick, starting on Sunday, July 10.

Against the odds in 2008, Ross got to celebrate his second birthday, having been diagnosed at just five months old with a malignant brain tumour. He is now 15 years old and healthy.

Joe retired from professional cycling in 2004 but got back on the bike in 2009 to fundraise for his son Ross and is still going strong.

He has competed In numerous endurance races around the world including the 3000+ mile Race across America. He has won the 1500-mile Race Around Ireland twice and holds multiple endurance World Records in Ireland.

CFFC CEO Phil Alexander said that he is so grateful to Joe for helping to raise funds for such a life-changing facility for children and their families.

“At CFFC we understand that behind every childhood cancer diagnosis there is a whole family affected, and beyond the essential medical care there is a family life that needs to be rebuilt.

“A new Daisy Lodge in Mayo would mean so much to these families,” Phil added.