Limerick Weather: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

LARGELY dry with some sunny spells developing, and just a slight chance of a light shower. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A mild and humid night tonight. Most places will be dry, there'll be a little drizzle on north facing coasts. Lowest temperatures 13 or 14 degrees with moderate northwest winds.

Cloud at first tomorrow with sunny intervals developing during the afternoon and evening, the best of which will be in the south and east. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees generally, lowest in the northwest in light northwest breezes.

Overnight cloud will build from the northwest with outbreaks of light rain following towards morning. Lowest temperatures 11 or 12 degrees with light breezes.

Mostly dry and cloudy at first on Friday with outbreaks of light rain in the northwest dying away. Sunny spells and isolated light showers will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light northerly breezes.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry with light winds and sunny spells. Temperatures will reach the 22 to 24 degrees.

High pressure is expected to dominate our weather next week with largely dry and warm conditions.