05 Jul 2022

An Bord Pleanala makes decision on major Limerick housing development

An Bord Pleanala make decision on major Limerick housing development

A render of the proposed housing development for Raheen

Nick Rabbitts

05 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

nick@limerickleader.ie

AN BORD Pleanála has approved a multi-million euro project which will see almost 400 homes delivered in Limerick.

DW Raheen Developments has received planning permission from the national body for 382 units on a greenfield site in the cit suburb.

Approval has been given for 20 two-bedroom homes, 156 three-bedroom homes, 26 four-bedroom homes.

On top of this, there will be 10 four-bedroom duplexes, 10 three-bedroom duplexes and six two-bedroom duplexes.

Also proposed is 18 three-bedroom apartments, 92 two-bedroom apartments and 46 one-bedroom apartments.

All of these will rise no more than four storeys in height, the developer added.

The development will also see the provision of a new childcare facility, playground, substantial open space within the development, alongside a perimeter cycle track and over 300 bike spaces.

Gary Lawlor, the managing director of Lawlor Burns and Associates who are the project managers and quantity surveyors of the development said: "Today’s news demonstrates our commitment to Limerick. Limerick is a thriving city and county with a growing population and workforce. In recent months hundreds of high-end jobs have been announced for the city and many of these workers will be seeking high-quality housing to live in. This proposed development offers this housing solution."

He added: "The site for the development has access to the R510 and is close to all local amenities such as shops, educational facilities, centres of employment, parks and hospitals. Almost one-third of the development will be reserved for open spaces, such as a playground, large courtyards, wooded areas, cycle pathways and pedestrian walkways."

Mr Lawlor said it's now hoped to move to construction as soon as possible.

