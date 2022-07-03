Search

03 Jul 2022

'Serious' road collision close to Limerick-Kerry border

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

03 Jul 2022 12:44 PM

A "SERIOUS single vehicle road traffic collision" occurred at approximately 9pm on Saturday at Dooneen, Castleisland, say gardai.
 
The driver and only occupant of the car involved, a woman in her 30s, has been taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries.
 
"The scene is currently being technically examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. As a result, the Castleisland Bypass is closed at the N21 and there are local diversions through Castleisland town," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
 
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Dooneen area between 8.30pm and 9.10pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
 
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Local News

